The police in Kasoa have arrested Shadrach Agoya, 35, for allegedly transporting fake electrical meters.

Chairman of the GPRTU Kpando Station in Kasoa, Issah Salifu, who confirmed the incident explained that a parcel was brought to be transported to Kpando in the Volta Region.

According to him, after interrogation, they found out that they were electrical meters.

Mr. Salifu then hinted to the police at Kasoa Under Bridge, who apprehended the suspect.

The station officer, Chief Inspector Benjamin Asunkey then contacted the Kasoa North District Manager, Ing. Phaney Adiko to help identify the meters.

Ing. Phaney indicated that those were fake meters which were not from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The suspect, upon further interrogation by the police, refused to give information about the sender or receiver of the fake meters.

He was then arraigned before the Akweley Magistrate Court on January 18, 2024 and remanded to reappear on February 6, 2024.

The General Manager of ECG in the Central Region, Mr. Emmanuel Lumor, reacting to the incident stated that ECG is the only company mandated in the Southern sector to distribute electricity and to provide meters for service connection.

He said these fake meters are substandard and can cause fire outbreaks, overloading of transformers and outages.

Mr. Lumor therefore advised customers to desist from acquiring meters from other sources apart from ECG.

“The company is clamping down on these fake meters because of the adverse effect on our operations,” he added.

He added that customers should not hesitate to visit ECG’s offices for service connection requests and other related services.

