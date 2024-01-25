The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Awutu Senya East Constituency has vehemently denied the allegations leveled against Mavis Hawa Koomson, accusing her team of attacking a journalist.

Constituency Secretary, Michael Addy, who addressed the media challenged the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to provide evidence to support the claims.

Some NPP supporters allegedly assaulted David Kobbena, a morning show host of Cape FM during the vetting of NPP parliamentary aspirants in Cape Coast.

The thugs accused him of insulting the Mrs Hawa Koomson but it turned out to be mistaken identity.

The GJA has taken steps to bring the culprits to book to no avail. The President therefore called on the media to blacklist the Awutu Senta East MP to serve as a deterrent to other politicians.

But the NPP Constituency Secretary said the decision taken by the GJA is unfair.

According to him, there is no evidence linking the MP who is also the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development or her supporters to the assault.

Mr. Addy said they are ready for an identification parade should the police invite them.

Mr. Addy accused the GJA President, Albert Dwumfour of making baseless allegations and urged for fairness in handling the situation.

He expressed disappointment in the GJA President’s call on the media to blacklist Hawa Koomson ahead of the December 7 election.