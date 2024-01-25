he Trade and Industry Minister, Kobina Tahir Hammond has expressed his discontentment with the leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) whom he accuses of failing to disqualify the three individuals challenging him in the Adansi Asokwa constituency primary.

K.T. Hammond’s remarks follow his initial petition against his main opponent, Sammy Binfoh Darkwa, which was later dismissed by the Ashanti Regional Vetting Committee.

The Adansi Asokwa MP took the case to the National Vetting Committee, where he alleged that all the aspirants contesting him were not card-bearing members of the party.

Mr Hammond maintained that all three aspirants have not contributed to the progress of the party in the Ashanti Region, emphasising the need for them to be disqualified.

But speaking to JoyNews, he expressed his disappointment with the party’s failure to disqualify the three aspirants.

“There are rules and regulations that govern the procedures in our party. I wasn’t comfortable that all the three who appeared to contest me were properly qualified to contest.

“I made a point and at the end of the day, I’m not the arbiter and so all of them are contesting me. We will resolve these matters ultimately within the structures of the party,” he said.

He was however, hopeful of victory in primary on Saturday, January 27.

I’m going to this election, I’m talking to my delegates, I expect them to show their confidence in me, to let me represent them. Ultimately, the delegates are the arbiters,” Mr Hammond said.

