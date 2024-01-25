The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour has directed all media houses to immediately cease all forms of media coverage on the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

This was after he supporters allegedly assaulted David Kobbena, a morning show host of Cape FM during the vetting of New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirants in Cape Coast.

According to reports, the thugs mistook him for another person they alleged had insulted the MP, also the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development.

Based on that mistaken identity, a man believed to be a police officer invited the unsuspecting David to a distance and sought to confirm that mistaken identity.

Mr Kobbena denied it and produced an ID Card of his media house as evidence to support his denial, however, in the process of doing so, someone slapped him from behind and other thugs joined in the assault, beating him mercilessly.

Mrs. Hawa Koomson has not taken any action about the issue.

Based on this backdrop, Mr. Dwumfour called on the media to blacklist the Minister of Fisheries.

“Colleagues, our call for a total media blackout on Mavis Hawa Koomson is effective immediately and until further notice. We may reconsider it when we see evidence of action by the NPP and the Ghana Police Service to identify, arrest, and prosecute the perpetrators” he charged.

The GJA President also called on the Police Service to as matter of urgency probe the matter.

“The Ghana Police Service must expedite the investigation into the assault case and apprehend the perpetrators. The Ghana Police Service must identify and discipline the purported police officer who invited David, while the innocent morning host was beaten mercilessly by these thugs.

We are closely monitoring this case and will periodically update and engage the general public on the matter. We urge all media houses to support our call and ensure its impact is felt. This action is in our collective interest.” he said.

ALSO:

Court validates BoG’s action to revoke license of GN Bank

NPP primaries: Why I will win convincingly – Sheila Bartels

Justice delayed again – Nduom’s reaction after court validates BoG’s action to revoke license of GN Bank