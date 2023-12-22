Awutu Senya East Member of Parliament (MP) Mavis Hawa Koomson, has appealed to New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates to give her another term in the upcoming primaries.

Mrs Koomson who is optimistic about her victory in the 2024 election says a win in the primaries is all that matters.

Another term according to her will enable her continue and finish developmental projects in Kasoa and its environs.

The MP who doubles as the Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister made the appeal on Friday when she filed her nomination forms at the constituency office in Opeikuma.

She charged party supporters to remain united so they can break the 8.

Meanwhile, the constituency Secretary, Michael Addy revealed that, two people including the incumbent MP have so far pick and submitted their forms for the election scheduled for January 27, 2024.

He charged party members to embark on clean campaign.

