In the world of theatre arts, where creativity meets cultural expression, Dr. Mohammed Ben-Abdallah stands as a luminary, leaving an indelible mark on the Ghanaian and global stage.

Born on April 25th, 1944, in Kumasi, Dr. Ben-Abdallah’s journey has been one of profound scholarship, artistic brilliance, and transformative leadership.

Early years and educational journey

Dr. Ben-Abdallah’s academic journey commenced with a Teacher’s Certificate ‘A’ at Wesley College in 1966, paving the way for his subsequent educational triumphs.

He earned a Certificate in Drama & Theatre Studies (1970) and a Diploma in Drama & Theatre Studies (1972) from the University of Ghana, Legon.

His pursuit of excellence took him to the University of Georgia, Athens, where he earned his M.F.A. in Theatre Arts in 1976 and later a Ph.D. in Theatre Arts in 1980.

The Genesis of Abibigromma: A revolution in theatre arts

In 1983, Dr. Ben-Abdallah birthed the revolutionary concept of Abibigromma, a fusion of African performance traditions aimed at evolving a distinctly African theatrical form.

This visionary concept laid the groundwork for the establishment of Abibigromma, a Professional Resident Theatre Company at the University of Ghana’s School of Performing Arts.

Pinnacle Productions: A glimpse into Dr. Ben-Abdallah’s creative genius

Dr. Ben-Abdallah’s artistic brilliance is evident in the major dramatic productions that have graced the stage under his directorial guidance.

“The Trial of Mallam Ilya” (1982-1983), “Verdict of the Cobra” (1984-present), and “The Slaves” (1984-1985) are just a few examples of his ground-breaking works.

These productions, exploring themes from the dungeons of Elmina Castle to the Sahelian folktale in Mopti, have not only captivated audiences but have also become a cornerstone of Abibigromma’s repertoire.

Trailblazing leadership in culture and education

Beyond the stage, Dr. Ben-Abdallah has played a pivotal role in shaping cultural and educational landscapes in Ghana.

His tenure as PNDC Secretary (Minister) for Education and Culture witnessed the implementation of the National Education Reform Programme, aimed at expanding access to education, increasing relevance, enhancing quality, and ensuring cost-effectiveness.

Architect of cultural institutions

Dr. Ben-Abdallah’s impact extends beyond the artistic realm.

As Chairman of the National Commission on Culture, he spearheaded the establishment of the commission from scratch, played a crucial role in the construction of the National Theatre of Ghana, and orchestrated the establishment of cultural landmarks such as the DuBois Memorial Centre for Pan-African Culture and the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.

Global engagement and academic eminence

Dr. Ben-Abdallah’s influence reaches far beyond the borders of Ghana.

As a Visiting Professor at the University of Texas at Austin and an Associate Professor in the Department of Theatre and Dance, his teachings resonated with students seeking insights into Afro-American Theatre, Playwriting, and Theatre Management.

His fellowship at the Salzburg Seminar on Leadership and the Fulbright Scholar in Residence experience at California State University at Dominguez Hills are testaments to his global impact.

Literary contributions and works in progress

In addition to his theatrical accomplishments, Dr. Ben-Abdallah has made significant contributions to academic discourse.

His publications, including “The Trial of Mallam Ilya and Other Plays” (1987) and “Land of A Million Magicians” (1993), offer a rich tapestry of his intellectual prowess.

Works in progress, such as “Song of the Pharaoh” and “Nine Rams for Gold,” one that I look forward to, promise to add new dimensions to his already illustrious career.

Legacy and future horizons

As Dr. Mohammed Ben-Abdallah continues to impart his wisdom as the Acting Head of the Theatre Arts Department at the University of Ghana, Legon, and as Chairman of the Executive Committee of PANAFEST Foundation, his legacy endures.

His dedication to the arts, education, and cultural heritage marks him not only as a maestro in Theatre Arts but as a catalyst for societal transformation.

In celebrating the life and achievements of Dr. Ben-Abdallah, we honour not just a man but a cultural icon whose contributions have elevated Ghana’s cultural heritage onto the global stage.

His journey is a testament to the power of art, education, and unwavering commitment to shaping a future where the richness of African traditions is celebrated and embraced by all.