The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture who doubles as Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has revealed she gets heartbroken any time Kasoa is in the news for bad reasons.

Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality often dominates the media landscape over criminal activities.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, madam Koomson pledged she will do everything within her power to stabilise Kasoa and redeem its image.

Madam Koomson disclosed this when she inspected the progress of construction work at the Central East Regional Police headquarters with the Commander DCOP David Eklu.

The MP revealed the project was self-funded and pledged commitment to strengthen security within Kasoa and its environs.

Meanwhile, the contractor of the project, George Amade, said they were working hard to complete the project by the end of December and hand it over by February 2024.