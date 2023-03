Charter House, organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), has released the full list of the VGMA 24 nominees of the various categories.

The categories were released on March 18, 2023, on the various social media platforms of the organisers of the award scheme.

Meanwhile, the award is scheduled to come off on Saturday, 13th May 2023, at the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre.

Check out the nominated artistes below:

Unsung Act of the Year

Best Hip Life song of the Year

Best Highlife Song of the Year

Best Gospel Song of the Year

Best Hip Hop Song of the Year

Best Afrobeats Song of the Year

Best Afropop Song of the year

Audio Engineer of the Year

Producer of the Year

Best Music Video of the Year

Best Male Vocal Performance of the Year

Best Female Vocal Performance of the Year

Best Gospel Artiste of the Year

Best Rap Performance of the Year

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year

Best Hiplife/HipHop Artiste of the Year

Songwriter of the Year

Collaboration of the Year

International Collaboration of the Year

