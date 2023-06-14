Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has said the parliamentary candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor, poses no threat to her.

Having beaten her in countless elections, she said retaining the seat for the NPP in the 2024 general election will be cool chop.

The incumbent MP polled 57,114 of the total votes cast representing 52.55 percent while Phyllis Okunor got 51,561 presenting 47.45% in the 2020 elections.

The vision of Ms. Okunor is to unseat Madam Hawa Koomson in the 2024 general election. Having lost in the fiercely contested elections in 2020, she has promised to make the NDC proud by winning the seat.

But madam Koomson on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday said the NDC woman stands no chance of winning the seat.

She explained that the people of Kasoa and surrounding areas appreciate her good works and will reward her in 2024.

“I’m the tigress and she [Naa Koryoo] will come and meet me there. She neglected the people of Kasoa after 2020 election and she is coming back?”

Madam Koomson said the NDC will suffer another humiliating defeat in 2024 because of their candidate.