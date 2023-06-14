The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development is vouching for the credibility of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mavis Hawa Koomson stated unequivocally that, the Vice President is almost a presumptive flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Dr Bawumia faces stiff competition from about nine presidential hopefuls seeking to lead the ruling party in the 2024 general election.

Key contenders include former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, Assin Central MP, Ken Agyapong, former Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie, former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko and many others.

Already some Members of Parliament have declared support for these candidates ahead of the Special Electoral College in August.

But speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Hawa Koomson said Dr Bawumia will be the first among the five to be elected.

In her view, the only way NPP can break the 8 and retain power is by electing the Vice President as its flagbearer.

“Dr Bawumia is God sent; He is the only person who can change this country that is why over 100 MPs support him.”

Madam Koomson, who is also the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, said majority of delegates in her constituency will vote for Dr Bawumia.

“We can’t afford to destroy the good works of President Akufo-Addo by voting for another person. Dr Bawumia has really under studied him and he should be the one to succeed the President.”