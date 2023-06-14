The true hallmark of a celebrity is one who is in touch with his fans and Reggae Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy being a humanitarian has extended his benevolent hand to the people of Shama.

Under his Livingstone Foundation, Stonebwoy commissioned four mechanised boreholes in four communities in the Shama district.

Mainly farming communities in the Western Region, Antiamoah, then Beposo Nkran, Daboase Junction, and Borkor Awuku Kope can now boast of a borehole to serve as source of water.

The source of water for the residents; River Pra, has been rendered unsafe by mining activities, hence the need for the boreholes.

The award-winning musician and all the top executives of the foundation, including his wife, Dr Louisa were on the grounds to join the chiefs and people of the communities to commission the boreholes.

Speaking with IB, host of Red Carpet shows on JoyNews, he disclosed that the burden has been shifted from the government to ordinary citizens to seek relief items in communities.

It is for this reason his foundation is geared towards being a helping hand to deprived and marginalised communities.

“We as Ghanaians have to help ourselves out, so if the government is not ready to carry out its work, it is up to the citizenry to do better,” he said.