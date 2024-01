Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Constituency and Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development has retained her seat as the parliamentary candidate ahead of the December 7 general elections.

Hawa Koomson led convincingly with 1,318 votes against two other competitors.

Bernard Dankwa followed with 97 and Eric Boateng with only 8 votes.

The total vote count was 1,427.

