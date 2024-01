Incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa Kobina Tahir (K.T.) has retained his seat.

He polled 311 votes representing 63.86 percent of the total votes cast in the parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The three other contenders, Sammy Darkwa Binfoh polled 125 votes whiles Kwabena Asamoah and Enoch Acheampong polled 26 and 25 votes respectively.