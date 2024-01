Dr Gideon Boako, the spokesperson to the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has floored Tano North incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Freda Prempeh to win the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

Dr Boako polled 444 votes as against 221 gathered by the Sanitation Minister on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Madam Prempeh had absolute trust in delegates retaining her based on her works in the constituency.

But she unfortunately lost to Dr. Boako in the primaries.

