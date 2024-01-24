Dr Gideon Boako, Economic Advisor and Spokesperson for the Vice President, has stated that he has not received any resources from the Vice President to fund his parliamentary ambition.

The economist is lacing his boots to come against the incumbent New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament in the Tano North Constituency in the party’s primary slated for Saturday, January 27, 2024.

There have been suggestions he will have an upper hand in the race due to his association with the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

But speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Tuesday, Dr Gideon Boako said he has been funding his campaign with the help of friends and family and has not received financial or other support from the Vice President.

Asked whether the Vice President had spoken to delegates to vote for him, he said, “The Vice President wouldn’t do that for any reason. He knows I am contesting just as any other person I had to inform and talk to, he’s aware. But I am doing my campaign on my own. I am running a very decent and frugal campaign, and so I don’t think I have been lacking to depend on resources from the government or my office.”

When the host, Evans Mensah asked if he had received any financial assistance from the Vice President and 2024 Presidential Candidate of the NPP, Gideon Boako said, “I have not received any resources of that nature yet, and so in everything I do I try to talk to a few friends, I try to talk to people who can help me, my resources that I have put together and sometimes some family help.

According to him, he has run an open campaign with the funding he’s received so far for his activities.

And everybody who gives me anything I put it out. When I was going to file my nomination, there were some childhood friends of mine and some medical doctors who paid it for me. When I finished everything, a cousin of mine in the US openly came out and gave me some money.”

Other people raised money, in my hometown they did a dinner and raised money for me. I haven’t spent so much since I started the campaign, to be honest with you. I don’t know what will happen on Saturday, they say D-day operation and whatever, but I haven’t been able to put things together yet” he noted.

In recent time, the campaign team of the Member of Parliament for Tano North, Freda Prempeh debunked a supposed survey conducted by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

The findings of the survey in question projected the Spokesperson of the Vice President, Dr Gideon Boako, as the favorite in the upcoming primary in the constituency.

A statement signed by the Campaign Coordinator of Freda Prempeh, Appiah Dankwa Prince indicated that the delegates have denied taking part in any poll pertaining to the primaries.

“Delegates deny being approached for such an investigation, undermining the credibility of the alleged findings”, it stated.

The statement also expressed dissatisfaction at the desperate attempt by their opponent’s team to use deliberate means to “manipulate public perception and compromise the integrity of the upcoming primaries.”

Madam Prempeh’s team indicated that it remains resolute in working to garner the majority of the votes, as the delegates have exhibited confidence in their candidate.

Nearly 700 delegates will cast their votes in the primaries scheduled for Saturday, January 27.

