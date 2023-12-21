Dr Gideon Boako, the spokesperson to the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has announced his bid for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Tano North constituency.

The decision, he said was influenced by calls from delegates, opinion leaders and aims to prevent the seat from falling into the hands of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NPP currently holds the seat with Sanitation Minister, Freda Prempeh as the Member of Parliament (MP).

However, Dr. Boako said the NPP risk losing the seat over an alleged disconnection between the Freda Prempeh and constituents, asserting his readiness to be the representative the people need.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, December 21, he emphasised his dedicated service to the party both nationally and in the constituency.

“Dear friends, colleagues, and fellow patriots, with deep gratitude and a resolute spirit, I humbly address you today to formally announce my aspiration to serve the good people of Tano North Constituency in the forthcoming Parliamentary elections.”

“This decision stems from my enduring commitment to our constituency, driven by your unwavering support and the greater welfare of our people and nation,” an excerpt of his statement said.

