Bawumia does not hold British citizenship - Gideon Boako

The Vice President’s spokesperson, Dr Gideon Boako, has denied that the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, is a British citizen.

This follows a viral image circulating alleging that the Vice President is a British citizen.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Dr Boako indicated that such claims are untrue.

According to him, the ‘malicious’ post of “allegation should be treated with the contempt it deserves.”

“We wish to state in clear terms that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia does not hold British citizenship and has never held British or any other citizenship other than being a Ghanaian,” he clarified.

This allegation comes at a time when Dr Bawumia has formally declared his intention to contest the New Patriotic Party flagbearship race saying he is prepared to lead the party to “break the eight.”

He has also picked up nomination forms to that effect.