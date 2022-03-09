Member of Parliament for Tano North constituency in the Ahafo region, Freda Prempeh, is pointing accusing fingers at aide of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of skimming to snatch the seat.

She claimed Dr Gideon Boako is influencing the ongoing polling station elections to give him an advantage in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

Some aggrieved NPP supporters in Tano North had secured an injunction on the polling station elections.

However, the bailiff from the Sunyani High Court was nearly lynched by some thugs at Bomaa, where the election was about to take place.

This incident nearly marred the process and aide to Vice President, Dr Boako was accused of being behind the pandemonium.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, madam Prempeh said Dr Boako cannot absorb himself from blame.

She alleged that, the people who tried to stop the elections are his supporters who have vowed to ensure she loses the primaries.

Madam Prempeh, who is also a Minister of State at the Presidency, said she has lodged an official complaint to the party about the anti-party conduct of Dr Boako.

The Tano North MP could not fathom why someone seeking to unseat her has resolved not to follow due process.

“All I want is for everyone to follow due process. We all want to serve our party so no one should jump the gun,” she added.

In a rebuttal, Dr Boako expressed shock at the allegations being level against him by the MP.

According to him, he was not in the constituency to supervise the polling station election, thus, accusing him of being behind the confusion is disingenuous.

Dr Boako urged madam Prempeh to quit the media war and lodge a formal complaint for redress.

“These accusations are becoming one too many; it’s not right. Report me to the party or government I will go and make my case,” he bemoaned.