A bailiff of the Sunyani High Court, Mr Charles Nyarko was nearly lynched on Wednesday by some thugs at Bomaa in the Tano North Constituency of the Ahafo Region.

Mr Nyarko was assigned by the Court to serve an injunction on the Tano North Constituency Polling Station elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) when the six unidentified well-built young men attacked and brutalized him mercilessly.

He, however, escaped death when some residents in the town mobilised and rescued him after knowing his identity through the Identification Card (ID card) he was wearing.

The sad incident occurred around 1630 hours and sensing danger; the attackers fled the town in their waiting Nissan Pick-Up vehicle with registration number ER 1721-17.

Some aggrieved supporters of the NPP in the Constituency had earlier sought an order of the Court to restrain the Tano North Constituency Elections Committee from conducting the Polling Station elections.

“I was asked to serve the injunction to the Committee at Bomaa, and when I got to the town, I was directed to two of the Committee members who were preparing to hold the election in the area,” Mr Nyarko said.

“Somebody directed me, and I approached Mr Karikari Appau, a member of the Committee and the Party’s research officer in the Constituency, to serve the injunction,” he added, saying “while I was interacting with the Committee member, one Mr Gausu Mohammed, the Ahafo Regional Secretary, appeared with the thugs.”

Mr Nyarko said before he could say anything, the thugs attacked, beat him mercilessly and destroyed his mobile phone, wristwatch, ID card and a spectacle, while Mr Appau and Mr Gausu left the scene.

“So, I screamed for help and some of the residents in the town came and rescued me to a nearby house,” he added.

Mr Nyarko said he later complained to the Bomaa Police Station where an officer was assigned to escort him to Sunyani.

Efforts by the GNA to contact Mr Appau on his mobile phone were unsuccessful.