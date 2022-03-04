Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology will be deployed when Ghana play Nigeria in a crucial two-legged 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off later this month.

The world governing body has contracted the best companies in the world to deploy the technology in Cape Coast and Abuja where the two matches will be played between the two top sides.



It will be the first time in the history of both stadiums in Cape Coast and Abuja that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) would be deployed as a measure to avoid any controversies.

Indeed all the matches to be played in the final round of matches for Africa in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers will see the implementation of the VAR after CAF’s “successful use of VAR in 2022 AFCON, CAF Champions league, CAF Confederation Cup and the CAF Women’s Champions League”.

In the meantime, Fifa president Gianni Infantino made it clear at the 13th Extraordinary General Assembly meeting in Cairo last year that: “The final phase in the African World Cup qualifiers will witness an improvement in refereeing performances because of VAR.”

“We have introduced VAR to aid referees as it can be difficult to become an official. It’s our job to provide the referees with the proper environment to perform to their highest level.”

Refereeing in Africa has been in the news following a controversial penalty given the nation of Ghana in a match against South Africa by Senegalese referee Ndiaye Maguitta.

The Black Stars booked their place in the play-off round after an 1-0 win over Bafana Bfana as an outcome on Cape Coast Stadium.

The teams in the playoffs are Algeria, Tunisia, Nigeria, Cameroon, DR Congo, Mali, Egypt, Ghana, Senegal and Morocco.

Five of them following their playoffs, will be representing Africa at the finals next year, which will be held in Qatar.

The VAR implementation is to ensure fairness when officiating between West African rivals.

In addition to fierce rivalry there is a lot at stake in these playoffs with prize money that is at least $12 million each of the five teams that are set to represent Africa in Qatar in the coming months.

The Black Stars will host the Super Eagles on March 25 in Cape Coast.

The reverse game will be played in Abuja four days later.