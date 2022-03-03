Ghanaian teenager, Felix Afena Gyan, has been demoted to AS Roma’s Primavera (U19 team) after being spotted at a nightclub on the night when he missed the Serie A game against Spezia due to a hip injury.

His decision to go out with friends including Primavera mates to the nightclub angered head coach Jose Mourinho and the rest of the technical team after the player returned to the Giallorossi camp after dawn.

The player will now train with Roma’s Primavera as it remains unclear when he would be called back to the first team.

Afena-Gyan has been referenced as Mourinho’s son after the Portuguese coach took the teenager under his wings. The former Inter Milan coach gave him the Balenciaga shoes he wanted so much after his brace at Genoa, Mourinho also spent New Year’s Eve with the striker.

READ ALSO:

Afena Gyan, since being promoted from Roma’s Primavera, has made 14 senior appearances and scored two goals.