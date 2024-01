The incumbent Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, Gifty Twum-Ampofo, has lost her attempt to secure re-election.

The Deputy Education Minister polled 202 votes while Nana Ampaw Addo-Frempong popularly known as Buffalo polled 222 votes to win the primary on Saturday.

Government’s spokesperson on Security and Governance, Palgrave Boakye Danquah polled 76 votes while Nana Kwame Mamfe had 4 votes.