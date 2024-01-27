Housing Minister Francis Asenso Boakye has successfully retained his position as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate for the Bantama Constituency.

He won the party’s primary elections in a race against Raphael Agyapong.

Mr. Asenso Boakye garnered 650 votes, commanding an impressive 78.22% of the total votes cast. On the other hand, Mr Agyapong secured 181 votes, representing 21.78% of the overall vote count.

Mr Asenso Boakye is the first-ever NPP incumbent MP to be retained as a candidate for the Bantama Constituency.

As he prepares for the 2024 general elections, this will be his second time vying for the position of Member of Parliament for the area.

Speaking at the voting grounds following his victory, the Works and Housing Minister said he was thankful to God, his wife children and the delegates for helping him secure s resounding victory in parliament.

“I want to pledge my commitment to a one united NPP that will rally behind Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the big battle in 2024. Today, we have made history in Bantama, I am the only MP who has survived a reelection challenge,” he said.

Mr Asenso Boakye added, “So we are going into this election knowing very well that Ghanaians need NPP for Ghana to be successful.”