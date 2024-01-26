The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East, Hawa Koomson, has appealed to the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to reconsider its blacklisting decision against her.

The President of the GJA, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour on Thursday, January 25 directed all media houses to cease all forms of media coverage on the MP after an attack on a journalist during the vetting of New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirants in Cape Coast.

But in a statement issued by her Press Secretary, Kabore Awudu Moro, the Awutu Senya East MP expressed deep concern about the ongoing issue as she “vehemently denies all accusations leveled against her and her associates”.

“Acknowledging the vital role of the media in our democracy, the Minister said she is committed to fostering an environment that safeguards journalists in their duty,” the statement added.

The Minister also mentioned that she believes the Ghana Police Service to conduct further investigations into the matter to apprehend the alleged attackers.

The statement also mentioned the Minister’s intention to initiate a dialogue with the GJA leadership in the coming days to address any misunderstandings and foster a constructive relationship between her and the media.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

Press Release – Urgent Announcement

The Office of the Honourable Minister for Fisheries & Aquaculture Development and Member of Parliament for the Awutu Senya East Constituency expresses deep concern regarding the recent decision by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to blacklist any activities involving the Honourable Minister due to an alleged attack on a journalist during the NPP’s parliamentary aspirants’ vetting in Cape Coast.

While unequivocally condemning the reported incident, the Honorable Minister vehemently denies all accusations levelled against her and her associates.

Acknowledging the vital role of the media in our democracy, the Minister is committed to fostering an environment that safeguards journalists in their duty.

The Honourable Minister urges the GJA leadership to reconsider the blacklisting decision, emphasizing the absence of evidence implicating her in the incident.

The Minister calls for trust in the Ghana Police Service’s ongoing investigation to apprehend the alleged attacker.

In the spirit of collaboration, the Office of the Honourable Minister will initiate a dialogue with the GJA leadership in the coming days to address any misunderstandings and chart a way forward, fostering a constructive relationship between the Minister and the media.

End!

Kabore, Awudu Moro

Press Secretary to Hon. MAVIS HAWA KOOMSON

