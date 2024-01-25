Seven ward coordinators and the constituency communication officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Gomoa Central constituency have been suspended.

This was after they called on the national leadership to replace their parliamentary candidate, Kwame Dean Yawson with Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus.

The group argue that, A Plus who is contesting as an independent candidate is more marketable and stands a chance of winning the election, hence their appeal to the national leadership.

But some constituency executives have condemned the act describing it as a breach of party trust.

Deputy Constituency Secretary, Emmanuel Eshun said those involved has been suspended pending investigations.

“It is unfortunate to hear that some ward coordinators are misbehaving. As constituency executives, we disassociate ourselves from what they did. The party met today and invited the individuals who were involved in the act. The seven ward coordinators involved in the act have been asked to step aside. The constituency communication officer, Carlos Anokye has also been asked to step aside until investigations are completed. We have subsequently informed the Regional party executives about the issue” he added.

Mr. Eshun indicated that, their parliamentary candidate will lead the NDC to victory in 2024.

“The allegations that our candidate is not marketable are false. We don’t know where they got their data from, but what we know our candidate is winning the 2024 election,” he told Citi TV.

