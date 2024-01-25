The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has described the axed Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton, as a disappointment.

His comment follows the awful performance by the Black Stars in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire.

According to him, the embattled former coach should not have been at the tournament.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, the NPP General Secretary said Chris Hugton’s bad decisions led to Black Stars exit.

“Chris Hughton shouldn’t have been at the tournament in the first place. There are some decisions he makes and trust me, they are all nothing to write home about” he said.

Mr. Kodua Frimpong indicated that, the decision to sack the coach is a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unveiled its plan for the appointment of a new Black Stars coach.

A dedicated five-member search committee has been set up to assess and propose a suitable candidate to the Executive Council for endorsement.

ALSO READ:

2023 AFCON: We have disappointed the country – Randy Abbey

2023 AFCON: Where has it gone wrong for Ghana’s Black Stars?