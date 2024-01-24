Former Member of Parliament for Okaikoi North, Fuseini Issah has expressed disappointment in the Black Stars performance in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire.

The Black Stars crashed out of the tournament for the second consecutive time after a late draw against Mozambique.

This awful performance led to the sacking of coach, Chris Hughton and his technical team by the the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

But on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, the former MP said sacking the coach is not enough to fix the damage done to the national team.

According to him, the government needs to intervene and take charge to rebuild the team.

“It’s very disturbing; I think we should be working on it psychologically because every time we score a goal then we concede. We need a complete overhaul of the Black Stars.

Sacking the coach isn’t enough. I think government should take a frontal role irrespective of what FIFA requires of the government. There has to be a development of the game from the very basics,” he said.

“The Black Stars is not attractive enough. We are falling at every level of the game,” he added.

