On January 11 2024, Ambassador Du Xiaohui and President Hakainde Hichilema jointly attended the press conference on China supporting Zambia in the fight against cholera.

Ambassador Du said that as Zambia’s trustworthy all-weather friend, China will make every effort to implement the consensuses reached by the two Heads of State, provide assistance within its capacity to support the Zambian government and people in fighting cholera, such as organizing on-site guidance from medical experts, constructing a clinic, donating medical and daily supplies, donating water tanks, carrying out water supply project, and cooperation in the production of drugs and vaccines. These assistance actions have been supported by the 24th Chinese Medical Team, the 26th Chinese Military Medical Expert Team, the Association of Chinese Corporations in Zambia, the Zambia Chinese Association and the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Zambia.

President Hichilema thanked President Xi Jinping and the Chinese government and people for their strong support in Zambia’s fight against cholera. He said that under the guidance of the Comprehensive Strategic and Cooperative Partnership between Zambia and China and the joint efforts of the two governments and peoples, Zambia will surely defeat cholera at an early date.

