Hollywood actress, Lupita Nyong’o recently paid tribute to the industrious women of Accra in a heartfelt letter dedicated to the city.

Shared on her Instagram page, the video featured glimpses from her visit over a year ago, showcasing the numerous jobs and roles many women take up in the city.

During her visit, Lupita Nyong’o engaged with various women including bikers, fashion designers, food vendors and factory workers.

In her letter addressed to ‘Glorious Accra’, she noted that celebrating the city meant celebrating all these women who were making significant impacts in their fields of work.

Lupita Nyong’o believes that these women run Accra with an undeniable entrepreneurial spirit.

She emphasised that their current efforts lay the foundation for a vibrant future.

This tribute follows the actress’s earlier acknowledgement of countries and cities she has visited including Tanzania’s Zanzibar and Benin on her Instagram page.

Read her letter and watch the video below:

A Love Letter to Accra;

Glorious Accra, to celebrate you is to celebrate your fierce women, so many fierce women wherever I go.

They run this town with an entrepreneurial spirit, that is impossible to ignore.

Their impact is widespread. It feels as if everything you touch here has been influenced by women.

From the fashion to the factories to the flavours, the women of Accra are fueling the present for a vibrant future.

I love to see it. Go get it, ladies.

ALSO READ: