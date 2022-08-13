General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has stated that the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has pledged not to openly campaign for any presidential hopeful.



According to him, Chairman Wontumi, as he is popularly known, together with other senior party members have promised to uphold the party’s code of conduct after he personally engaged him for openly endorsing one of the party’s presidential aspirants.



“When I saw the video we realised that it was wrong for Wontumi to openly declare his support and he told me that he will put a stop to it and this tells me that Wontumi is happy that we are all ready to support and ensure sanity in the party.



“He even revealed to me that some party members were planning to do the same, I instructed them to put a stop to it,” he told Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.



Mr Kodua believes as a party if breaking the 8 is possible, then it is important that they be disciplined.

“Nobody should murmur of witch-hunt if the disciplinary sanctions are being applied to recalcitrant members and officers. I plead with all party members to help make our work easier. The rules of the party must be observed wholly.



“I don’t want to get to a stage of cracking the whip on defaulting party members of our code of conduct. I want us all to live in peace and harmony. If we put things right as a party, breaking the 8 would be a reality. It’s very possible,” he noted.