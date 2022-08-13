The family of the driver of the University of Education Winneba (UEW), Ajumako Campus, who crushed an Apostolic Pastor at Ajumako Techiman to death, has broken its silence.

The family has denied he was drunk and was coming from his girlfriend when the accident occurred.

Addressing a Press Conference at Apam, the brother of the suspect driver, Isaac Yeboah, condemned the false report on social media.

According to him, his brother is a very responsible man when it comes to his work and family and also does not drink alcohol, hence urged the public to disregard the allegations made against him.

“How can a committed and hard-working chief driver of the university who drives both staff and students around be so irresponsible to take in alcohol and drive? he asked.

As of now some of the injured persons are receiving treatment at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital and Winneba Special and Trauma Hospital.

The case is under investigation at the Ajumako District Police Command.