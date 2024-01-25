The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the designated voting centers for the upcoming parliamentary primaries slated for Saturday, January 27, 2024.

These primaries are set to be held in constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament.

The party, in an official statement dated January 19, 2024, urged party members to adhere to these arrangements to ensure a seamless and transparent electoral process.

In the Western Region, specifically in the Ahanta West constituency, delegates are scheduled to cast their votes at Baidoo Bonsu Senior High Technical School.

Meanwhile, in the Takoradi constituency, the voting venue is designated as Bedu-Addo Methodist School, and in the Sekondi constituency, delegates will gather at Gyandu Park to exercise their voting rights.

In the Central Region, in the Agona West constituency, the voting location has been set as School Park, Otabilkrom-Agona Swedru.

Delegates from the Assin Central constituency are expected to vote at Pentecost Church Habitat-Assin Fosu.

In the Greater Accra Region, constituents from the Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom area will converge at Astro Turf Tuba to participate in the electoral process.

In the Eastern Region, the Ofoase/Ayirebi constituency’s designated voting venue is Akokoase SHS.

The party urges all aspirants and stakeholders to comply with these arrangements for a fair and efficient primaries.

