Funny Face is not the only creative facing financial difficulties; Ghanaian actress Pascaline Edwards has revealed that she is in the same boat with the comedian.

Her comment comes a few days after Funny Face had posted on social media that he had not seen his children in the pas four years because he is broke.

While empathising with Funny Face in an interview with Pulse Ghana, Pascaline (also a fashion designer) said a lot of people are in the difficult situations but they cannot talk about them.

She said she was not surprised with Funny Face’s statement about his poor financial status because the comedian had gone through a lot. He has had relationship issues, had a brush with the law, gone through depression, and later landed in a psychiatry for therapy.

”I’m not surprised Funny Face is broken. Oh, his case is a very dicey one. The guy has gone through hell and back. So why won’t he be broke. He is trying to pick up the pieces. So yes, I’m not surprised at all that he is broke.

Even me I’m broke but because I don’t say it people think I’m ok; like I’m broke too. So if you have any help, kindly help me because I’m in the same boat with Funny Face,” she noted.

Responding social media comments slamming Funny Face for his post, Pascaline said it would take people who have been in the comedian’s position to appreciate his actions.

”I see some people bashing him and saying all kinds of things about him. We should be thankful he’s alive to say he is broke. If you haven’t experienced what he went through before, you might probably think he is not serious. You could do worse if you are in his position,” she further noted.

Funny Face

A few days ago, the ‘Cow and Chicken’ hitmaker wrote on social media: “Charley man made some bad choices, and it has cost me. If you won’t help me, please just don’t destroy me to other companies who want to use me for ambassadorial deals. So I can gradually gather some money small small to go see my daughters. It’s not that I don’t want to see them, but Charlie, I’m broke. My everything spoil [sic].”

Funny Face further stated that he would like to pick himself up using his efforts and talents to improve his situation.

“Please stop destroying me to companies !!! WE LIVE WE LEARN !! A situation that has caused me everything !! My hope is built on the LORD… and I know HE will come through for me…so allow me, so I can hustle and gather money small to go see my daughters…as for baby Kimberlyn she turned 3 years on the 24th NOVEMBER…she has never seen me before !! Hmmm life [sic],” he wrote.

Pascaline Edwards is known for movies such as Deranged, Christ in Me, Rescue, Forbidden Fruit, The Mask, among others.

