A High Court at Dunkwa-On-Offin in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region, on Thursday, January 25, 2024, placed an injunction on the planned acclamation ceremony of the NPP’s Member of Parliament for the Upper Denkyira East Constituency, Dr. Festus Awuah Kwoffie.

The petitioner, Dr. Robert Arkoh, asked the court to prevent the party’s Election Committee and the Electoral Commission (EC) from holding the acclamation in the Upper Denkyira East Constituency until reasons for his disqualification from the contest are adduced to the decision by the party’s Vetting Committee.

Some delegates in the Constituency have expressed concerns about the disqualification of the plaintiff from the contest and advocated for transparency, fairness, and inclusivity in the party’s decision-making process.

“In the NPP, we believe that there is competition, and after competition, there is collaboration. So, if there is no competition at all, and you use elimination by rough tactics to eliminate a contestant without any reason, how then do you call for collaboration?” a former party elder, Baba Alhassan, queried.

Meanwhile, a group of concerned Polling Station Executives in the Constituency have already petitioned the General Secretary of the party, Justin Frimpong Koduah, and the National Executive Council to revisit the disqualification of Dr. Robert Arkoh and to ensure that the upcoming parliamentary primaries are conducted in a manner that honors the voices and aspirations of the party faithful.

