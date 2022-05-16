Director of Corporate Affairs of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Armstrong Esaah has filed to contest the Central Regional Secretary race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Armstrong on Monday, May 16, 2022, presented his nomination forms to the Secretary of the Elections Committee, Sara Naana Arthur.

Mr Essah has served the party in several capacities and is ticked as the best bet for the position.

To him, this is another privilege to humbly submit himself to be considered by the great kingmakers (delegates) of the Central Region for the Regional Secretary position.

“I do so with a humble heart and an unwavering conviction that there is nothing more politically fulfilling than the honour of serving your party to enhance its administration and put it in great stead to break the eight,” he said after successfully filing his nomination.

He pledged his commitment and dedication to the party at all times.

“My goal is to work in tandem with other executives to put in place a fully functional, more effective, all-embracing, transparent and better working administration of the party in the region.

“This drive is a significant conduit for the authority of governance to be renewed in the NPP to continue the transformation agenda. Our legacy stands a high risk of ‘sudden death’ if the authority of governance is not renewed in the NPP,” he added.