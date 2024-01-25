The Ghana Revenue Authority plans to leverage customer-centric initiatives to woo more businesses and people into the tax bracket in 2024.

According to the Commissioner General, Rev. Dr. Amishaddai Owusu-Amoah, the move will help the country exceed its revenue target of GH¢146 billion.

Speaking to Joy Business at the maiden Customer Experience Conference by the GRA, Rev Owusu-Amoah said this will also deepen the relationship between the GRA and tax payers.

The Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority also said the theme for the Conference, “Building a Growth-Friendly Tax Environment” is apt, especially during these times when the world is evolving and institutions are focusing on the provision of excellent service delivery.

“As we deliberate on the theme and the sub-themes, I want to emphasise the importance of a customer-centric approach in our dealings with our taxpayers. It is crucial that as managers we encourage our staff to remain professional at all times when dealing with taxpayers and colleagues”.

“This approach together with employing technology to simplify our processes and procedures among others will go a long way in improving GRA’s relationship with taxpayers and fostering voluntary tax compliance” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the business community, President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association, Dr. Joseph Obeng welcomed the idea and declared his support to such an initiative.

Head of the Customer Experience Unit at GRA, Dr. Birago Antwi-Agyei, assured that more will be done to improve upon the services of the GRA beyond revenue collection.

The establishment of the GRA Customer Experience Unit under the Transformation Agenda serves as a further testament to its commitment to enhancing service delivery.

