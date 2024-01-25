Former President John Dramani Mahama has paid a courtesy call on popular evangelist, Ebenezer Adarkwah Yiadom popularly known as Prophet 1.

The visit to Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre at Ahenema Kokoben is part of his three-day Building Ghana tour of the Ashanti Region.

Mr. Mahama sought divine blessings and prayers from Prophet 1 ahead of the December 7 general elections.

He also urged the evangelist to continue praying for the success of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming elections.

Mr. Mahama also appealed to Prophet 1 to pray against blood shed before, during and after the exercise.

The former President promised to be a servant of the people of Ghana and an indefatigable leader should he win the elections.

Mr. Mahama called for peaceful elections and appealed to Prophet 1 to intercede for the nation to ensure a peaceful electoral process.