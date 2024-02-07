The Ghana Grid Company has announced a system disturbance that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, February 7, affecting power supply in all regions of the North.

They, in a press statement said that an autotransformer in the Kintampo substation tripped, causing an outage to the Anwomaso-Kumasi transmission line and resulting in the disturbance.

GRIDCo apologised for any inconveniences caused and assured its consumers that the full restoration of the power supply has been completed.

See statement below:

