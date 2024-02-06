Joy News has learnt that majority of male residents in Kwahu Bepong, a town in the Kwahu South municipality of the Eastern region have fled the town.

This follows the arrest of some 71 persons believed to have taken part in a violent attack leaving two dead while destroying several properties.

Residents claim they could be mistaken for persons who have been seen in a video unleashing violence in the town.

Two persons lost their lives after being struck by stray bullets allegedly fired by the police after residents attacked the Kwahu-Bepong chief’s palace demanding a suspected murderer.

The suspect, 23-year-old Kwasi Tenkorang, was said to raped and murdered a 45-year-old woman, Akua Kyerewaa and his 65-year-old brother at Adwumasu, a farming community in the area.

Meanwhile, the Kwahu South Municipal Chief Executive, Emmanuel Atta Ofori Snr. has called for calm , claiming the police will remain professional in discharge of their duty.

