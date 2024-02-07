Special Aide to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has said that the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia cannot escape blame for the failures of the President Akufo-Addo.

According to Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the two are entangled in a “union” that cannot be separated.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, February 7, the former deputy Transport Minister said the NPP is trying to deceive Ghanaians into voting for Bawumia in the upcoming elections “by presenting a separation of the union”.

She insists that, Ghanaians are fully aware of the situation and that any attempt to absolve Dr. Bawumia from blame will fail.

“Just like the attempt to discredit the #24HourEconomy, any effort to decouple the union will fail because we know that this union, built on lies, will do anything for power, even if it means a complete dissolution of the union,” she said.

We should all pay close attention to the Nana Addo/Bawumia union and how it operates. This union may be willing to sacrifice the ‘marriage’ for political gain and may try to deceive us by presenting a separation of the union just as a matter of convenience.



Just like the… — Joyce Bawah Mogtari (@joyce_bawah) February 7, 2024

