Workers of the Ghana Water Company have agreed to return to Bawku following assurances from the Regional Security Council (REGSEC).

This comes after the workers had raised concerns about their safety due to recent violence in the area.

The Ghana Water Company Limited and the Regional Security Council reached an agreement to ensure the safety of workers and smooth operations in the Bawku area.

Speaking to Joy News, the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Water Company, Stanley Martey said the workers will also stay at post once conditions listed are met.

“We have had a resolution to go back to work but there are certain conditions. One of the conditions is for them to have 24/7 security so they can work. Without that, then they can’t work. The Regional Security Council has agreed to do that. So this morning, they are being transported by security guards to Bawku so that they can start operations.”

The Municipal Chief Executive, Amadu Hamza, confirmed that a number of other companies and organizations have also temporarily withdrawn from the area, since the violence and insecurity make it difficult to operate safely.

According to him, plans are being made to bring back all service providers so they can continue providing services to the people of Bawku.

Background

Residents in Bawku are living in fear after a bus attack on January 22 claimed the lives of six people.

The unknown assailants ruthlessly killed two men and four women, pushing the death toll in the area to 13 this year.

The recent surge in violence has heightened the concerns of the Ghana Armed Forces, who have noted that the assailants are using sophisticated weapons, such as an RPG.

This escalation in violence has left residents in the area on edge, even at their place of work.

