The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has emphasized that simply sacking coaches will not address the underlying issues regarding the Black Stars disappointing performance.

Bagbin’s comments come in the wake of the dismissal of Chris Hughton following the Black Stars’ poor showing at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ghana endured a dismal outing, crashing out in the group phase for the second consecutive time, finishing third with only two points.

In response, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has established a five-member committee tasked with recommending a new coach to the Executive Council.

Addressing Parliament on Tuesday, February 6, Mr. Bagbin stressed the need for both the players and the team’s management to deliver their best in tournaments.

He remarked, “The Black Stars and their handlers represent more than just a football team; they are a symbol of our national pride, cohesion, and resilience. It’s imperative for them to rise above these setbacks and showcase the true strength of Ghanaian football to the world.”

Bagbin further underscored the need for a collective effort to revitalize Ghana’s footballing landscape, urging an examination of football infrastructure, youth development programs, coaching standards, and administrative structures for potential areas of improvement.

“It’s evident that merely changing coaches won’t solve our challenges. We must evaluate and enhance our football infrastructure, youth development initiatives, coaching standards, and administrative frameworks to foster sustainable progress,” he asserted.

Mr. Bagbin said Parliament is ready to collaborate with stakeholders to achieve these objectives.

