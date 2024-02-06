The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is in talks with Amir Abdou, the current head coach of Mauritania’s national team, the local media report.

According to the reports, the GFA is willing to offer Abdou a monthly salary of $45,000, which exceeds the $35,000 proposed by the Mauritanian Football Federation.

The country’s football governing body is actively seeking Abdou as a potential replacement for Chris Hughton, who was recently dismissed following Ghana’s disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Ivory Coast.

Under Hughton’s leadership, the Black Stars faced elimination in the group stage for the second consecutive time. Placed alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique, Ghana managed to secure only two points out of nine possible.

However, negotiations with Abdou have hit a snag as he expressed discontent with the treatment he received from the Mauritanian media.

Additionally, reports are suggesting that the Mauritanian Football Federation is considering Spanish coach Aritz Lopez Garay as a potential successor to Abdou.

With Abdou’s current contract set to expire on March 1, 2024, the situation is becoming increasingly urgent for both parties.

Abdou notably led Mauritania to their most successful AFCON campaign in Cote d’Ivoire, where they reached the Round of 16 after defeating Algeria in the final group match.

The 51-year-old coach also steered Comoros to their debut appearance in the AFCON tournament in Cameroon two years ago.

Comoros pulled off a remarkable upset by defeating Ghana 3-2 in their final group match, thus advancing to the knockout stage before being eliminated by the hosts in the Round of 16.

