Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said he has received “good texts” from the club’s owners amid pressure on him following back-to-back defeats.

The Blues dropped to 11th in the Premier League on Sunday after a 4-2 home loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Chelsea have spent more than £1bn on transfers since Todd Boehly’s takeover in May 2022 and have won just nine Premier League games this season.

“I think we are all together in this and that’s important,” Pochettino said.

“I received very good texts from [the owners],” he added. “Of course, I am in contact with them and the sporting director every day.”

Pressure has grown on Chelsea’s Argentine manager, whose side lost 4-1 to Liverpool four days before the Wolves defeat.

They are 15 points shy of the Premier League’s top four and five points off London rivals West Ham United in seventh.

Despite heavy investment in the club since Boehly purchased Chelsea from Roman Abramovich, the Blues recorded their lowest finish in the 20-team Premier League era last term, coming 12th.

‘The fans need to trust us’

After boos from the Stamford Bridge crowd at the weekend, Pochettino has called for support from the Blues’ fan base.

“The fans need to trust in us,” he said. “We need to provide the calm for the players to feel free to play.

“We need to create a good connection with the fans. The fans need to understand when they go to Stamford Bridge it’s a different Chelsea, a different project, a different everything. It’s the responsibility of the players and the staff to create a connection, something in between they appreciate.

“The fans need from us to see that we really care about the club. I promise you and the fans that the players want to perform and win games. The players suffer when they are not performing. They are desperate to receive the love from the fans but at the same time they understand the situation. If you are not performing it’s normal the fans should criticise us. We need to be together.”

Chelsea head to Aston Villa on Wednesday for an FA Cup fourth-round replay at Villa Park (20:00 GMT). Later this month, they face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium.