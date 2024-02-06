Former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has insisted a proposal by the Electoral Commission to change the time for closing voting from 5:pm to 3:pm is against common sense.

According to him, the move undermines the rights of the electorate and therefore wants the EC to show respect to the electorate by abandoning the proposal.

“The right to vote established under article 42 is not a divisible right. It is a legitimate full right so you can’t tell someone that when its 3 pm go home”, he said.

The Tamale South MP added, “It is a common sense matter, some people can finish voting at 10 am because their numbers are inadequate. It makes common sense that whenever you have a queue of Ghanaians even up to 11 pm, legitimacy and constitutionalism require that you respect the right to vote.”

Haruna Iddrisu was speaking at a Town Hall meeting at Gushegu in the Northern Region as part of the NDC’s “Building Ghana Tour”.

Already, the opposition National Democratic Congress has kicked against the proposal to change the date of the election.

Mr. Iddrisu insists that the amendment of some articles of the constitution by Parliament may fail.

“We do not think that parliament may be able to build a consensus on that matter because it will require a constitutional amendment of two articles”, he emphasised.

He also insists the EC maintains the use of indelible ink for the election.

