The leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, has said it is important to adopt a comprehensive, non-partisan national development plan rather than mere party manifestos.

In his view, that will genuinely address the needs of Ghanaians.

In the midst of an economic crisis, Mr. Kyerematen said Ghana needs competent individuals without political affiliation to contribute ideas and policies to transform the country.

“What Ghanaians need is a national plan and not manifestos. There is a compelling desire by the majority of Ghanaians to move Ghana beyond party manifestos towards the formulation of a National Development Plan which all Ghanaians can sign up to” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

The presidential hopeful believes a paradigm shift towards sustained growth is essential to positioning Ghana favorably and breaking free from reliance on International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In June last year, Alan Kyerematen, a former flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), put forth his Great Transformational Plan (GTP) as a new direction towards accelerated growth that will position the country and break the cycle of Ghana going to IMF for support.

He therefore advocated for a collaborative effort between the government and private enterprises to foster economic development and prosperity for all citizens.

