Bantama Member of Parliament (MP), Francis Asenso-Boakye, has said he will choose Nana Akufo-Addo over John Kufour as the best President the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has ever produced.

The duo according to him have their own unique leadership qualities.

“The decisions and circumstances under their leadership are totally different. I will choose Akufo-Addo any day. I worked with him directly, I know him and have benefitted from his counsel but Kufour is also more of a father to me,” he stated.

However, the Works and Housing Minister says he believes Ghanaians couldn’t have had a better President at this time under the leadership of Akufo-Addo.

Citing the global covid-19 pandemic which brought world economies to its knees, Mr Asenso-Boakye said Akufo-Addo showed excellent leadership.

”He has been amazing. We couldn’t have had a better president at this time. Especially during the difficult period of COVID, I was right by him and the kind of leadership that he provided. Things could have been worse if we didn’t have Akufo-Addo as President at that time, even times that he had to make decisions to shut the country on lock down.

”Akufo-Addo, I believe that apart from programmes and policies he put in place, the kind of leadership he provided I believe no other president could do better,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM.

In this regard, the Minister said he would score Akufo-Addo 9 out of 10 with his management of the economy.

He expressed strong confidence Akufo-Addo in the next ten years will be celebrated for the policies and programmes he rolled out especially the Free Senior High School (SHS).

