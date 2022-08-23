Adorable photos of former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and John Mahama have warmed hearts on social media.

The two were part of dignitaries and well-wishers who joined Mamfehene and Akuapem Kyidomhene, Osabarima Ansah Sasraku III to commemorate the 25th anniversary of his enstoolment.

Mamfehene and Akuapem Kyidomhene, Osabarima Ansah Sasraku

Osabarima Sasraku has been eulogised by many for his instrumental role in the promotion of education in Akuapem, peace, and unity in Okuapemman, and his service to Ghana in various capacities.

A thanksgiving service to climax the celebration over the weekend also saw the founder of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Dr Lawrence Tetteh in attendance as the speaker.

Akuapem North Member of Parliament, Nana Ama Dokuah, National Democratic Congress Chairman, Samuel Ofosu- Ampofo, National Lottery Authority boss; Sammy Awuku, Chief of Akwamu Adumasa; Nana Ansah Kwao IV among others were in attendance.