National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has blamed former President John Agyekum Kufour for the political woes of former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen.

Joseph Yamin claimed the moment Mr. Kufuor named Alan as his right-hand man, his presidential ambition became a threat to many.

“The moment ex-President Kufour made him [Alan] a Minister, he became a threat to Akufo-Addo. Interestingly, he never helped Alan. He was never bold to back Alan just like Akufo-Addo is doing for Bawumia now” the NDC man said in an interview on Adom FM‘s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

Reacting to Mr. Kyerematen’s resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Yamin said it was long overdue.

According to him, Alan Kyerematen should have resigned long before he accepted to be a Cabinet Minister in Akufo-Addo’s government.

“Alan Kyerematen should have resigned long ago. I am shocked he stayed till now” he said.

Mr. Yamin was also skeptical about Alan’s ambition to become a third force in Ghana politics.

“He [Alan] should have known politically that it was over for him. It was clear from the beginning that when Akufo-Addo became the flagbearer and contested again that is where it ended. If he wanted to be a third force, he should have started what he is doing now long ago” the NDC man stressed.

Mr. Yamin stated categorically that, people may sympathise with Alan, but they will not vote for him.

MORE: