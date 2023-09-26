Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has called on the supporters of the club to remain hopeful after their poor start.

The Porcupine Warriors are without a win after two games played in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign.

Kotoko kicked off the campaign with a stalemate against Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium.

In the matchday two games, the Reds were stunned 2-1 defeat against Bibiani Gold Stars at DUN’s Park over the weekend.

Kotoko will hope to record their first win of the campaign when they host Karela United in the matchday three games this weekend.

Ahead of the game, Narteh Ogum implored the fans of the club to remain hopeful.

“You could see after the whistle their heads were up, there is nothing like a drop in confidence. We looked very confident, we are motivated. We have come, we did our best and we lost but I don’t think we disgraced ourselves” he stated

When asked what fans should expect from the team against Karela United, Mr. Ogum said, “they (fans) should be hopeful”.

